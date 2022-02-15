A speeding cop car ran over a homeless man at an intersection in Bellville, killing him instantly.

Witnesses say the young man, identified by his friends on the scene as Keagan Sage from Paarl, was sitting at the robots begging on Sunday afternoon when tragedy struck.

Cops are investigating a case of culpable homicide after the officer lost control of the police van while apparently pursuing a car that had no number plates on it.

According to another homeless man on the scene, Keagan was in his 20s and they used to call him the “blonde homeless man”.

The witness, 45, says: “He was our friend and he was a young guy. He used to live under the night shelter bridge in Bellville.

“He died right in front of our eyes.

“He was sitting by the robot on the corner of Bill Bezuidenhout and Old Paarl Road when this police van and this car came down Old Paarl Road at full speed and the driver of the police van lost control of it and crashed into Keagan.

“The robot where Keagan set was flattened from the impact, he never stood a chance.

“Now our friend is dead, we are going to miss him very much.”

“Almal het hom geken as die blonde homeless man van Bellville. We do not know whether he still has family living in Paarl.”

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says: “A culpable homicide case was opened after an accident on Sunday, at about 2.10pm at the corners of Bill Bezuidenhout and Old Paarl Road, Bellville, where an unidentified male was fatally injured.”

IPID spokesperson Grace Langa says: “On Sunday, Bellville SAPS chased a Toyota Corolla that did not have a registration number from Voortrekker Road.

“While chasing the said vehicle, the SAPS vehicle bumped a traffic light, together with an innocent bystander, who was standing next to the traffic light.

“The injured person was declared dead at the scene while the Toyota [driver] managed to flee.”

“No SAPS member was injured.”

