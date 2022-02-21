Eastridge residents say they have to be on constant alert due to an increasing in shootings in the area, including two at the weekend that left a 45-year-old homeless person dead while one arrest was made.

A 36-year-old male resident said the unknown man was shot and killed in Norma Street on Friday just before 7am after getting food from a neighbour.

“The guy they shot was a bra that would beg here in the area but I did not know his name.

“He still had food in a botterbakkie that he got from people when they shot him. It was a young laaitie that shot him in the head and I heard the police arrested him before they even came to the body in the street.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says: “Mitchells Plain police members were busy doing patrols when they heard gunshots being fired in Norma Street in Eastridge.

“Upon investigation, they saw a suspicious man running to their direction and after stopping to search him they found a firearm in the possession of the suspect.

“The members proceeded to visit the scene and they found a man with one gunshot wound in the head that was declared dead on scene by EMS.

“The 21-year-old man was arrested for murder and will appear soon in court.”

Yesterday morning, a 22-year-old man was shot and injured while standing by a shop in Gazelle Street.

Captain Van Wyk says: “An attempted murder case was opened for investigation at Mitchells Plain police after a shooting incident this at about 7.30am in Gazelle Street where a 22-year-old man was shot and wounded.

“He was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment by private transport.”

