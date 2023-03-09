Several residents from Pooke Se Bos informal settlement received the keys to their new homes after years on the waiting list. The informal settlement, near Mohan and Repulse Road in Rylands, is home to over 150 residents.

A few weeks ago, residents stood up to skelms in the area who were robbing the building site. The residents went to fetch the stolen goods from a hokkie and then proceeded to guard the building site so that their homes could be completed. NEW BEGINNINGS: Pooke se Bos Housing Project innie Gatesville. On Wednesday the City of Cape Town handed over the keys to another group of qualifying beneficiaries of the R45 million Pooke se Bos infill housing project in Gatesville.

A happy Delicia Isaacs, 67, said: “I couldn't even sleep last night (Tuesday) because I was too excited to move into my new place.” OVERJOYED: Ouma Delicia Isaacs, 67. The ouma, who moved in with her young granddaughter, says she can’t wait to celebrate her 68th birthday in her new home next month. “I have been living here for many years and now I can't wait to celebrate my birthday here.

“I am first going to put in some tapytte (carpets) and make it lekker for us,” she says. SMILES: Elizabeth Booysen. When the Daily Voice arrived, Elizabeth Booysen, 56, was looking at her old home that had been demolished, as she stood next to her belongings ready to move into her new home. “Ek voel gelukkig ‘cause we waited for years,” she says.

“I'm looking forward to moving into my new house with my children.” Happy beneficiary Mayco member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi, says Pooke se Bos is one of the City’s special projects as it provides housing opportunities for existing residents. “The project will be completed in June this year if all goes as planned and we thank the community for their ongoing support.

“Thus far, the City handed over 40 opportunities at the project,” he said. Badroneesa Meyer, 49, says it is a bittersweet moment as many loved ones have passed on while waiting for a house. “It's a happy day, but it's also a sad day because so many people have died waiting for their homes over the years.