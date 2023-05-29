A granny from Pooke se Bos has thanked the Daily Voice for making sure she moves into her new home. After waiting for her home for two decades, Koeba Moos said she is happy to finally move into her brick house.

“I’m happy because I’m now inside. I have been living there innie Bos for a long time so I’m overjoyed that I finally moved into my place,” she says. Koeba has been living at the informal settlement which is located near Mohan and Repulse roads in Rylands for the last 20-some years. TERRIBLE: Koeba with a soaked belongings. Pictures: Byron Lukas However, when some residents moved into their new homes at the R45-million housing project on May 18, the ouma was literally left out in the cold after officials ‘forgot’ about her.

According to the City, Koeba had failed to break down her hokkie, as per regulations. But, Koeba was found sitting outside in the rain next to her broken down structure, surrounded by her min belongings which have since been severely damaged by the rain. “I’m still sick because of the rain and most of my stuff is damaged,” the ouma adds.

OUMA: Koeba Moos, 59 Koeba said that after her story appeared in the Voice last week, officials told her that she can move in. “They came to me on Thursday to say that they saw me in the paper and that I could move. I was happy but also sad to say that it took so long,” she said. HOUSE HANDED OVER: Koeba Moos The City of Cape Town did not respond to queries regarding the latest developments.