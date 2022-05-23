Amarantha Beel says she is fighting to get her Nutec home fixed after paying over R50 000 for the unfinished house. The 58-year-old Grassy Park resident says she got in touch with Allison Seekoei of Ally’s Wendies in Blackheath after seeing her ad in the newspaper last year.

But after the home was built in Riebeek Kasteel in December and payment of R54 200 was made, a number of issues have cropped up. “We arranged for the house to be put up in Riebeek Kasteel on December 1 but they only came two days later and they were late on the day also,” says an unhappy Amarantha. UNHAPPY CLIENT: Amaratha Beel, 58 “I asked why they were not laying a foundation properly because they did not put any concrete down. The builders said it would be fine but after they were done, I saw the roof was skew, the ceiling boards were falling off, there were holes everywhere and nothing was lined up properly inside the house.

“I spoke to Allison afterwards and she got very rude with me, saying she has been in the business for 11 years now and I am the first person to complain like this.” In April 2019, Seekoei was also in the Daily Voice after an unhappy client accused her of incomplete work. ‘NO WRONGDOING’: Seekoei Maria Tromp of Belhar said she felt helpless after she paid Seekoei R25 000 for a Nutec home, but all she got was the four walls and a q32door.

At the time, Seekoei claimed her electrician refused to work on the house as there was some issue with the electricity, which Maria denied. Amarantha says her plan was to rent out the house in Riebeek Kasteel to make extra money but now she can’t find a tenant, although she has a man living in the house to prevent vandalism. SHODDY: Unfinished foundation “I can’t rent the place if the house is falling apart and Lucky is doing what he can to make small fixes but I had to get another contractor to fix all the problems.

“That quote was R19 500 but I am not paying that because I want Allison to pay that.” Seekoei told the Daily Voice that the matter is being handled by her lawyers and has denied any wrongdoing. “How can she say the house was not built properly but she has somebody staying there? Who is to say that he is not the one who is messing the place up?