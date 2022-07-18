A Manenberg family, including a one-year-old baby, have been left homeless after a fire, apparently started by a power surge during load shedding, gutted their home last week. Heartbroken dad, Nizaam Noordien, 31, says they are now forced to sleep on a couch in the home of a neighbour to keep his young daughters from falling ill during winter.

Nizaam says while the family escaped unscathed the fire in their backyard hokkie, they are left skarreling for basic baby supplies and food to support their daughters, aged one and three. PLEA FOR HELP: Nizaam Norodien with his daughter, one “The fire started on Wednesday during the load shedding. Luckily my wife and our daughters were in the front house at the time. “The lights went on just after 6pm and that is when the plugs burst and the fire started. I was in the next road and ran when they told me that my house is on fire, but we could not save anything.”

He says the backyard structure was gutted along with all their possessions. “They had the fire under control in less than an hour and when they spoke to me, they said we cannot go inside because the structure is unsafe and someone can get hurt. “This is all we had and we don’t know what to do.

“My oldest daughter Salamah fell ill with all the smoke and her bors is not lekker so she is living by family so long.” “The three of us sleep on that couch because we cannot be outside. “Our children are left with nothing because all their clothes and things were lost in the fire. Any help will be appreciated.”