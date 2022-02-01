A Saudi Arabian man who fell in love with an Ottery woman says Home Affairs has made his life a living hell after they declined his spousal visa three times.

Father of two, Nadir Abdul Majeed, 30, says despite being married for three years and a university graduate, he is not allowed to work or live in South Africa.

Nadir says he first came to Cape Town in 2015 on a student visa as he attended Stellenbosch University.

While doing his B.Com degree, he met his wife, who asked not to be named.

DENIED Third visa application

“I married my wife, who is a designer, in April 2018 via Islamic law and in January 2019 we had our marriage registered with Home Affairs and even that was a mission, as I had to get documentation and proof from Saudi that I was unmarried,” he explains.

He says as his student visa was expiring, the couple applied for a spousal visa but got a skrik when it was denied: “They said I did not attach my student visa, which is a lie because they don’t even process your application without the visa.”

The couple filed two more applications but were told they do not earn enough money to prove that they share financial responsibilities.

“They say we must prove that we have an income of R3000 a month to sustain ourselves, as my wife runs a boutique and I help her because I am not allowed to work.

“We do make a living to support our two daughters, aged one and two, but as a man, I want to be able to also provide for my family and I am a qualified translator and tour guide but unable to do anything.”

The Daily Voice has seen the couple’s bank statements which show that they earn more than the amount specified by Home Affairs.

Nadir adds: “I feel trapped because I cannot even go visit my family because they now claim I am undocumented. If I go to Saudi, I face a five-year ban and then I cannot see my wife and children.

“At the lines at Home Affairs, you get approached by people who say they can get it done for you for R65 000 the corrupt way.

“Now why must we do that when we made a legitimate application? It’s not fair.”

Home Affairs spokesperson, Siyabulela Qoza, did not answer questions on how officials processed Nadir’s paperwork and said he would have to fight the department in court.

“The applicant followed the appeals process provided for in law. If they are not satisfied with the outcome of their application, they can take the matter to the courts and the Department will defend the matter there.”

However, the helpless father says they cannot afford the legal fees.

