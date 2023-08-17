Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has been hailed a hero for coming to the assistance of an ill passenger aboard a flight on Monday.
According to political analyst, Makhosini Mgitywa who was aboard the flight en route from East London to Johannesburg, the passenger seated behind him had a medical emergency.
“I heard a passenger near him shout ‘he’s not breathing’. The FlySafair crew reacted swiftly. Two doctors sprang into action,” he said.
“[Second doctor] was Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.
“The doctors stabilised the patient. When the patient came to, passengers who witnessed this started clapping... it was something,” he says.
TimesLive says the man had low blood sugar and was having difficulty taking the sugar solution.
According to www.gov.za, Motsoaledi holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery. He also served as the Minister of Health.