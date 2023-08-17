Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has been hailed a hero for coming to the assistance of an ill passenger aboard a flight on Monday. According to political analyst, Makhosini Mgitywa who was aboard the flight en route from East London to Johannesburg, the passenger seated behind him had a medical emergency.

“I heard a passenger near him shout ‘he’s not breathing’. The FlySafair crew reacted swiftly. Two doctors sprang into action,” he said. “[Second doctor] was Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. “The doctors stabilised the patient. When the patient came to, passengers who witnessed this started clapping... it was something,” he says.