A mom of two from Mitchells Plain claims that instead of getting help at Home Affairs, she got a moerse klap and was kicked by an official. Anisha Valentine Abrahams, 24, says the alleged incident took place on Tuesday when she went to collect her ID in Mitchells Plain.

“I went to collect my ID, then I needed a letter of confirmation and the guy who is supposed to give me the letter wanted me to go stand again at the back of the line after I just came from a long line,” she explains. “He was adamant and ignoring what I was asking him and speaking over me and continuing to speak to someone else. “I tapped him hard on his back because how can I stand in another line when I just need to pay for the letter and go? He turned around and kicked me. Then I kicked him back, so then he smacked me.”

Anisha says security guards shoved her into a room while mense wanted to attack the official. “They just continued as normal and told me to leave the building because they are not going to help me. “I spoke to the manager and she was like, ‘it’s nothing to do with them, I must go and make a case’ and he will also make a case.”

But, she got a fright when cops told her she could also be locked up for assault. “My husband phoned the police; they listened to both sides and decided it was assault, and said I can also go to jail because I kicked him back. But how is that assault if I was defending myself? “I didn’t make the case because I have two kids and I cannot go to jail.

“They were speaking in a different language to him, we could not understand and the one police officer was laughing at me while I was explaining what happened.” Anisha claims “they took his side because he was also black”. NO COMMENT: Officials at the Home Affairs office in Mitchells Plain have remained tjoepstil Police spokesperson FC van Wyk advises Anisha to lodge a complaint with police management or Ipid so that her allegations can be investigated.

“The alleged behaviour by our members will not be tolerated and we will take appropriate action if the allegations can be substantiated.” Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suiping adds: “She must open a case at any police station. Her matter does not fall within the Ipid mandate.” When the Daily Voice tried to get a comment from the Home Affairs provincial office, the newspaper was given seven referrals but all said they could not comment.