Proud learners at Scottsdene High School in Kraaifontein have given up their holiday to tend their veggie garden at school.

The garden is just about ready to yield its very first harvest of tomatoes, cabbage and lettuce.

About 10 learners are spending their holiday making sure the garden stays in tip-top shape so they can harvest the veggies for soup kitchens.

Labeeba Stanley of Youth Clouds of Heaven organisation started the veggie garden a few months ago at the school with the aim of teaching kids to grow their own food, and secondly, donating the harvests to soup kitchens for food for the needy.

“A big thank you must go to the principal Mr Peter Links, who made available a piece of the grounds for the garden, and resident Hazel Hael who manages the garden.

“We don’t have watering cans, the kids must fill plastic bottles to water the garden so if there are community members who would like to assist us, it would be appreciated.

“Our tomatoes, cabbage and lettuce are ready to be harvested!

“Our kids are tired of the violence and being able to feed the community is a bonus,” adds Labeeba.

Kyle Fortuin, 13, who is in Grade 8, says: “I don’t want to be by the fighting, I want to be here where things live and grow.”

Classmate Lugan Soffels, 15, adds: “We are happy to have something to keep us busy with during the holidays.

“We are going to pull out the weeds and water the veg and soon we can hand it out to soup kitchens.”

