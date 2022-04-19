An Ocean View woman says she spent the Easter weekend at home even though she paid R4 000 for a holiday home in Camps Bay.

Monique Arnolds, 33, said she got in touch with rental agent Heinrich Augustyn on April 8 after seeing his Facebook post advertising holiday homes.

“His post showed houses in Camps Bay and all over and it said that it was available for Easter. We chatted over WhatsApp and he said this house was available for R2 000 a night and I must pay a R4 000 deposit,” she explains.

“The plan was for myself and a group of 12 people to go to the house because he told us the house can take up to 20 people and it was available for the Easter weekend.”

The ad posted on April 4 describes the house as “composed of 5 separate bedrooms with en suites.. and also offers: Stunning Sea & Mountain Views Swimming Pool Braai/BBQ WiFi & DSTV Hot Tub... (sic)”

UPMARKET: The Camps Bay joint

She says Heinrich gave her a Thyme Bank account number to deposit the money.

“Afterwards I was thinking something is wrong because it was really too good to be true.

“So then I checked the post he sent me to see the pictures of the house and when I followed the link I got an email address that was different from his business. I sent them a message asking if this house is available.

“I got a skrik when the person replied to say the house is being renovated and that if I made a booking with somebody then it must be a scam because they are the owners and they know nothing about the house being booked for Easter.”

In their message to Monique, the owners also said they have taken up the matter with police but did not provide a case number for her to follow up with.

After making the shocking discovery, Monique said she contacted Heinrich and demanded her money back but instead all she got was threats and empty promises.

“He said he will pay the money back but I got nothing. And now his phone just goes to voicemail and the WhatsApps show one tick, so he is running away with my money.”

On Facebook, Heinrich has posted multiple ads advertising holiday homes under the business, Let’s Go Holidays.

The Daily Voice has been trying to contact Heinrich since last week, but his phone goes to voicemail while messages go unanswered.

On WhatsApp, he blue-ticks messages but does not reply.

When the Daily Voice contacted the homeowner, a representative who asked not to be named said one of the two homeowners recently passed away while the co-owner was “in Zimbabwe” and unable to comment.

