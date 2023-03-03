The gun-slinging pastor from Ottery who allegedly opened fire on his own family in a drunken rage has been released by the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. James Marthinus, 74, made his first appearance on Thursday after being busted by cops, who found him tackled to the ground by his grandson during the shooting.

Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing explained that cops were called to Norman Close after mense heard skote klapping. On arrival they found the ou kerk broer had been tackled by his grandson after the oupa allegedly tried to shoot him. Laing explained that the grandson was sent to fetch his twin sister from school and when the school told him that an adult must do it, the dronk oupa opened fire on his grandson and stepson.

CONFISCATED: Police took his gun and ammo. He allegedly also shot at a couple who were walking across the veldjie, and they told police that two schoolboys were also nearly hit as the oupa fired wildly into the air. Officers arrested the dronk oupa who sat mumbling in his holding cell. He was allegedly so gesuip he could not even tell cops at what church he was designated as a pastor and cops confiscated his revolver after it was found that his firearm licence was expired.