This comes after the controversial former boss of the SABC lost his appeal bid to avoid returning R11.5 million paid to him for clinching a lucrative MultiChoice deal.

Hlaudi Motsoeneng must finally pay back the money – and this time there’s no escape.

According to SABC news, on January 19, the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed with costs an application brought by Motsoeneng to appeal the order of the Gauteng High Court, declaring the decision of the then SABC Board to award him R11.5 million as unlawful and invalid.

Justices Christiaan van der Merwe and Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane dismissed the application on the grounds that there is no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal and there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard.

Around August 2016, the then SABC board took a decision to pay Motsoeneng a “success fee” for closing the MultiChoice deal.