Hlaudi Motsoeneng must finally pay back the money – and this time there’s no escape.
This comes after the controversial former boss of the SABC lost his appeal bid to avoid returning R11.5 million paid to him for clinching a lucrative MultiChoice deal.
According to SABC news, on January 19, the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed with costs an application brought by Motsoeneng to appeal the order of the Gauteng High Court, declaring the decision of the then SABC Board to award him R11.5 million as unlawful and invalid.
Justices Christiaan van der Merwe and Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane dismissed the application on the grounds that there is no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal and there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard.
Around August 2016, the then SABC board took a decision to pay Motsoeneng a “success fee” for closing the MultiChoice deal.
In February 2018, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the SABC jointly sued him to recover the success fee.
In December 2021, the High Court reviewed and set aside the former board’s decision and found that the decision was unlawful and invalid.
The High Court ordered Motsoeneng, former SABC chief operations officer, to repay R11,508,549.12 to the public broadcaster within seven days of the order, failing which the money should be paid directly from the SABC Pension Fund.
The SIU said it welcomed the order of the Supreme Court of Appeal, as it now paves way for it to recover the financial losses suffered by the SABC, because of unlawful and invalid decisions.