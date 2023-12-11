Cops have nabbed three alleged gangsters, who claim to be from Delft, in KwaZulu-Natal. The suspects were arrested at a lodge on Quarry Road West in Sydenham on Saturday, and are believed to have been carrying out a hit.

Their arrest came after police reacted to a tip-off received from members of the community. Police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, says: “Police reacted to information of a suspected hijacked vehicle which was spotted at the lodge and upon arrival, police found two vehicles. Cops have nabbed three alleged gangsters, who claim to be from Delft, in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture supplied “One of them was reported hijacked in Sydenham a fortnight ago, whilst the other was hijacked in Newlands recently.”

He says the suspected contract killers were found in the possession of several guns and bulletproof vests. Netshiunda adds: “Upon further search at the premises, three men, aged 19, 23 and 56 years old were found inside one room with four firearms, nine fully-loaded magazines, eight bullet-resistant vests as well as an empty rifle bag.” He says the trio will appear in court once they have been processed.

Sydenham is known for persistent drug turf wars, according to Dominic Emmanuel, chairperson of the Sherwood and Sydenham Community Policing Forum. He explains: “We assume that they are here for a drive-by shooting. “They were definitely sent here to do a job but fortunately it worked out in our favour.”