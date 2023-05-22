Two alleged gang hitmen appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after they were hunted down by cops. The two members of the Junky Funky Kids gang spent the weekend in holding cells after they failed to out run cops on Thursday night.

Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing said the duo were busted by eagle-eye officers who caught them trying to hide their gun. “The officers were patrolling 7th Avenue in Grassy Park when they saw these two guys. “When they saw the marked vehicle they started running and threw their gun away,” he explained.

“They tried to outrun the officers but failed horribly and were arrested.” Laing said officers found a 9mm pistol and five rounds of ammunition and took the duo, aged 31 and 38, to the police station. “They were charged with the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition but an additional charge of prohibited firearm was added as the serial number of the firearm was also removed.