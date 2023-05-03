An alleged hitman accused of being behind recent shootings in Manenberg has died after his suspected rivals took revenge and killed him at a popular winkel on Sunday. Meanwhile, crime-fighters have called on the community to stand together in a looming gang war which has already claimed the lives of nine people.

According to a Daily Voice source, mense got a skrik when skollies started klapping skote resulting in the deaths of members of the Hard Livings and Fancy Boys. The shootings over the last few weeks have resulted in two children being injured and the death of a mentally disabled man as rumours swirl that the Fancy Boys have embarked on a takeover. “We have heard that they are trying to take over and that is why there were those shootings but on Sunday, the gang fought back and shot a member of the Fancy Boys gang at Modacks because the information suggests that he was the hitman for hire behind the shootings,” said the source.

SCENE: Fears of an all-out gang war are plaguing residents. Police spokesperson Ian Bennett said that two gang members were killed in the shootings on Sunday. Bennett said: “It’s alleged that the 32-year-old male and his female companion were driving in a white Toyota Camry. As they pulled up in the parking area of Modacks, a lone gunman approached the car and fired several shots. “The male pushed his female companion out of the car as he tried running for cover. He was hit in his back and succumbed to his injuries. He collapsed and died on the scene as he tried running away.

“His female companion managed to run away unhurt. The suspect fled the scene on foot down The Downs Road.” Bennett said cops discovered that the car they were travelling in was hijacked. “It is also identified as the possible vehicle used in a drive-by shooting in Joyce Court, where someone was fatally wounded. A case of murder and attempted murder has been opened. No arrest has been made.”

Hours later, cops were called to a scene where a 40-year-old man had collapsed. Bennett added: “It is alleged that the occupants of an unidentified motor vehicle drove down Duinefontein Road and turned into Klipfontein, firing random shots. “The man tried running for cover and this is when he collapsed and died. He had no visible injuries and it seems as if he succumbed to medical reasons to be determined.”