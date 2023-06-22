A Lavender Hill skollie accused of killing a young boy and his gang boss father is set to officially go on trial at the Wynberg Regional Court this year. Cole Nel returned to court on Wednesday, where he was told that his case had been moved to the regional court as he is expected to face a list of charges related to the murders of Jordan Brown and his father Cheslin Nelson on October 2 last year.

KILLED: Jordan Brown The Grade 5 pupil from Prince George Primary School was visiting his father’s home in Shepherd Way when Nel allegedly entered and opened fire on eight people. During the bail hearings, it was revealed that Cole was a member of the Fast Guns gang and frequented the headquarters where he was meant to protect Nelson who was the gang leader. But while in prison, he skelmpies joined the Flakkas gang and used his position of trust to get close to Nelson.

While many believed Jordan was innocently caught in the hail of bullets aimed at his father and fellow skollies, Magistrate Goolam Bawa has highlighted the testimony of witnesses who said Jordan was shot first. Nel was busted by the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit. His bail was later denied. He will now stand trial on two counts of murder, four cases of attempted murder, the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.