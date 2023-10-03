The man accused of killing the “John Wick of Hanover Park” made a second court appearance on Monday. Samir “Nana” Arendze appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court, where he stands accused of shooting Suleiman “Boytjie” Isaacs.

Isaacs, an alleged shooter for the Dollar Kids gang, was killed in Lugano Court on September 16. A source previously revealed that he “had broken ties with his gang”, resulting in his death. The deadly shooting came two weeks after Isaacs was released from prison on a murder charge in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court that was struck from the roll.

He had been accused of stabbing 21-year-old Tyrese Abrahams to death in January. Police said Arendze, 34, was arrested on September 22, and charged with murder and attempted murder. The matter was postponed to October 6 for a bail application.

Meanwhile, Isaacs’ shooting followed several other shooting incidents that were reported in Hanover Park despite residents and Pagad G-Force brokering a gang peace treaty. Moulana Toha Rodrigues, who was at the forefront of the marches, says the peace only lasted three weeks. They claim that recently released bandiete are responsible for the flare-up in violence.