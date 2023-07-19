SAPS say cops have shot dead one of the most feared hitmen in the Western Cape. The 29-year-old suspect, who was wanted in connection with 12 murders, was killed during a shootout with police on Sunday night in Lwandle near Strand.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says: “A 29-year-old suspect who is regarded as one of the most notorious and dangerous hitmen in the Western Cape, who was wanted and positively linked to at least ten cases which claimed the lives of 12 victims, perpetrated in Lwandle between February 2022 and March 2023, was killed during a shootout in Lwandle with police members [on Sunday] at approximately 11pm.” He explains that the shooting took place during an integrated takedown operation after police followed up on information and traced the suspect to Lwandle. Pojie said that upon spotting the cops, the suspect opened fire in an effort to evade arrest.

“The members retaliated and returned fire, at which point the suspect was fatally wounded and succumbed to death on the scene,” he explains. Pojie said that in addition, the team busted two accomplices, aged 32 and 36. “They are also linked to some of the cases in which the deceased is believed to be the kingpin,” he adds.