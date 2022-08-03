An alleged Heideveld hitman accused of trying to execute his rival at a Cape Flats mosque intends on pleading not guilty to all the charges. This was revealed at the Wynberg Regional Court yesterday as Faizel Ovis, 32, made his first appearance ahead of the trial, following the dramatic hit outside a Wynberg mosque.

Ovis is accused of firing a hail of bullets aimed at Mogamat “Gummie” Solomons, 43, the alleged leader of the Americans gang from Heideveld, as he left the Park Road masjid just after jumu’ah prayers that Friday. STRUCK: Mogamat ‘Gummie’ Solomons, 43 Solomons’ friend, Adenaan Cloete, 29, who was behind the wheel of the silver VW Golf, died at the scene while a passenger, Reza Clayton, 41, was wounded. According to a source, Solomons was injured after he was hit in the buttocks, and about 21 bullet doppies were found at the scene.

The two shooters attacked as Solomons was getting into the car and fled the scene on foot. On Tuesday during court proceedings, Ovis was informed that the Director of Public Prosecutions had opted not to prosecute the matter at the Western Cape High Court and instead he will go on trial at the Regional Court where he faces a maximum 15 years in the mang if found guilty. The matter was postponed to 25 August for plea and trial.