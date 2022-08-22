A self-confessed hitman for the Junky Funky Kids gang in Bonteheuwel has received an 88-year sentence after going on a rampage and killing rival gang members. Shannon Miranda, 34, pleaded guilty in the Western Cape High Court last week and accepted his straf after admitting to a string of crimes dating back to 2017.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says Miranda pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the activities of the Junky Funkys, a count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of illegal possession of a firearm and two counts of illegal possession of ammunition. “He confessed that on 25 July 2017, he was walking with a fellow gang member when they saw Roscoe Smith in Citrus Street,” says Ntabazalila. STATEMENT: Eric Ntabazalila. File photo: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA “He shot Smith, a member of the American gang, in the mouth and they ran away. He was arrested on 17 October 2017.

“He confirmed that the shooting was gang-related and formed part of the ongoing fights between the JFK and the American gang.” Three years later in his confession, Miranda told the High Court that while walking with another skollie they came across Shayani Kamalie. He said while talking to Kamalie, he spotted Riyaaz Samaai of the Fancy Boys gang and called him over.

“They all walked to the field behind Bonteheuwel High School,” explains Ntabazalila. “He had his arm around Samaai as they continued walking, then took out a firearm and shot Samaai several times. “He fell to the ground, and Miranda fired another shot whilst the deceased was on the ground.

“Samaai died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Kamalie shouted at Miranda, and the fellow gang member and threw stones at them. “An unnamed fellow gang member fired a shot at Kamalie, and Miranda was arrested on 19 August 2020.” The matter was investigated by Bishop Lavis detectives.

During arguments, State advocate Frank van Heerden told the court that Miranda displayed brutal and callous behaviour during the commission of the offences. GUILTY: Testimony at the Western Cape High Court “The offence was committed with direct intent,” said Van Heerden. “The increasing possession and abuse of firearms contribute to the high levels of violent crimes in our communities.”