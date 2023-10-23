A 13-year-old suspected hitman from Mitchells Plain is behind bars after he was busted carrying out a revenge attack in Heideveld over the weekend. The dramatic arrest saw cops and skollies involved in a high-speed chase into Vanguard Estate, where they caught the gunslinging laaitie trying to escape with the yster in his hand.

Manenberg station commander Sanele Zama says an investigation by his detectives has uncovered how gangsters recruited the teen, who is a member of the Bad Boys gang, and brought him to Heideveld to carry out hits. Zama adds that the arrest comes after the murder of a member of the Bad Boys gang on Thursday afternoon. VICTIM: A 22-year-old man, an alleged rival. Picture supplied Cops were called to the scene at 3.30pm where they found the body of a 22-year-old man in Zuurberg Road.

“It is alleged that the 22-year-old male victim and a friend were standing at an address in Zuurberg Road, Heideveld, when a black VW Polo stopped in front of the house,” he said. “A male assailant got out and walked up to the unsuspecting males and opened fire at them at close range, hitting the male in the head and upper body, killing him instantly. The friend managed to run for cover.” He says on Saturday, shortly before the janaazah of the Bad Boys gang member, the 13-year-old was allegedly sent to carry out a retaliation attack on a rival gang.

Zama says at the same time, detectives from the Harare police station were busy with an investigation into a separate case along the N2 highway when they noticed a green Mini Cooper. SPOTTED: Cops on the scene saw suspects jump out of a green Mini Cooper. Picture supplied They watched as two skollies ran towards the car while being chased by another group of skurke who were klapping skote at the two youngsters. “As they got closer, the two males jumped into the green Mini Cooper and drove off at high speed, turning left in Jakes Gerwel [Drive]. A high-speed chase ensued, SAPS members gave chase and pulled the vehicle off in Bronze Road, Vanguard Estate,” Zama said.

“A short male jumped out of the vehicle and tried evading arrest. He was cornered and when searched, he was found in possession of a 9mm pistol and he is just 13 years old. The two males, aged 16 and 34, were still in the vehicle.” Cops discovered that that the two teens had been dropped along the N2 and walked towards Katberg Road where they opened fire on two rival gang members. POSSESSION: Teen’s illegal gun, ammo. Picture supplied Both men were rushed to hospital but the teens were chased and fled to get to the Mini Cooper.

“It has been revealed that this was a retaliation for the murder in Zuurberg Road,” said Zama. “The three males aged 13, 16 and 34 will be charged with attempted murder and the 13-year-old boy with an additional charge of possession of an illegal firearm, with the serial number filed off and five rounds of ammunition.” Vanessa Adriaanse of the Community Police Forum says mense are gatvol of gang violence: “Lord Jesus knows what they [gangsters] promise these children to make them go and shoot.