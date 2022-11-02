The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced that both grades of petrol would increase by 51 cents a litre from today. But diesel will see much steeper increases, of R1.43 (500ppm) and R1.44 (50ppm), making this economic lifeblood more expensive than it has ever been, reports IOL Motoring.

Following today’s increases, a litre of 95 Unleaded petrol will cost R22.22 at the coast and R22.87 in the inland regions, and 93 Unleaded R22.57. This means that if you put 35 litres into the fuel tank of a small car like the Volkswagen Polo (with a 40-litre tank that you’re presumably not going to empty), then expect to pay R17.85 more per tank. This means a refuel cost of R777 at the coast (95 ULP) and R789 inland (93 ULP).

The diesel price hikes will hit particularly hard if you’re driving a larger SUV or bakkie like the Toyota Fortuner or Hilux. Putting 70 litres into the 80-litre tanks will cost an extra R100. The tank price will vary between outlets as diesel is unregulated, but expect to pay somewhat more than the wholesale prices of R25.11 (coast) and (R25.74) inland for 50ppm.