A mother from Delft is die moer in after her young daughter was allegedly victimised by the principal and deputy principal because of her school uniform. Jocelyn Florence, 39, said her daughter was over the moon to attend big school at Delft North Primary, but her mood soon changed.

The ma said the six-year-old Grade 1 meisie is now living in fear of her mean palie, who was understood to have told her that she had the wrong uniform more than once in front of her pelle. “Yes, I admit I bought the dress for cheap and I admit the colour of the collar and a piece of the sleeve was different but it was later changed,” Jocelyn said. “The only other thing different was the colour of the buttons, that was more yellow than the cream they have.”

KWAAD: Jocelyn Florence Florence said she had the dress made cheaply by a community dressmaker as she couldn’t afford to buy one off the rack. The single mom said she thought she could save a few bucks as the school was due to introduce new uniforms this year. OFFICIAL KIT: Delft North Primary’s uniform “That’s the new dress they are going to introduce, I took a picture of it,” she explained.

“The first day of school she was already singled out. I was called into the office and I explained my circumstances. “At the meeting they wanted to know who made my child’s dress and then we received a letter from the school saying they know who the person in the community is that makes the dresses which are not authorised by the school – they called it a pirate clothing.” The mom has now accused the school of bullying her and her daughter.

“It’s unfair to make a small child feel the way she is feeling because of clothes, she now wears a grey jacket over her dress, even when it’s hot outside.” However, WCED spokesperson Unathi Booi claimed Jocelyn jumped the gun. “The principal met with the parent of the learner to discuss the matter and the parent was advised that the child needs to wear grey and white like the other learners at the school until the official school uniform has been introduced.