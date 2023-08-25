A 13-year-old Durbanville meisie has danced her way onto the international stage after she was selected to perform at the Hip Hop Unite World Championship in Obidos, Portugal. Erin Titus, who belongs to Cliq Dance Studio in Durbanville, is one of eight dancers who will represent South Africa at the competition which takes place from October 26 to 28.

The group was selected at the 2023 South African Sport Aerobic, Fitness & Hip Hop Championships which was held in June. All the dancers and their coach will receive national Protea colours for their participation at the 2023 World Championships. CREW: Erin belongs to Cliq Dance Studio Erin’s mom Lizelle Baadtjies, 39, is proud of her daughter’s achievement after just one year of dancing.

“She has put in a lot of work and I am so proud of how far she has come in a short space of time,” she said. “She only started dancing a year ago and when they [selectors] saw her talent at the [South African Sport Aerobic, Fitness & Hip Hop Championships] competition, that’s when she was chosen to represent the country.” However, each dancer needs to raise R30 000 in order to go on the once-in-a-lifetime trip.

The cost includes airfare, accommodation, meals, transport, registration/entry fees, travel insurance, attire and visa. PROUD: Erin with mother Lizelle “We have already started raising funds, but we are running out of time,” Lizelle added. “Every little bit helps towards the R30 000, so we ask for anyone who can help us with donations to help make Erin’s dream a reality.

“This is a dream come true for her at such a young age. “Ons almal kry maar swaar in die tyd, en ek wil al klaar dankie sê vir almal wat ons gaan help. “We know that she’s going to make us proud because of all the hard work she has put into her dance,” the mom says.