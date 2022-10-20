There was chaos after a security guard was shot with an air gun at the Hillstar driving licensing testing centre (DLTC) in Wetton on Wednesday. Shortly after 10am, residents visiting the centre were left in shock as the centre was closed and cordoned off by enforcement agencies.

The guard was treated on site and taken to hospital. It was thought a mislik member of the public had shot someone inside the facility after failing a learner’s test, but this was not the case, reports IOL. According to City of Cape Town spokesperson for traffic services, Maxine Bezuidenhout, a man shot the guard with an air gun.

DLTC TREATMENT: Paramedics helped the shot guard. Picture: Redaa Ameeroedien/Schaapkraal Community Forum “According to information available at this stage, it appears the suspect became abusive after being informed that he did not have all of the necessary documentation to complete a transaction,” Bezuidenhout said. “Security guards intervened, and he then went to his vehicle and came back with the air gun, shooting one of the guards in the head.” She said the suspect fled immediately. According to sources, the guard was hit at a close range on his forehead.

This also caused panic at the centre among those who witnessed the incident. “The security guard received medical treatment on-site, and was taken to the hospital for follow-up treatment,” Bezuidenhout said. She confirmed that the suspect’s identity is known and the matter is being investigated.