The man accused of killing a Ukrainian hiker on Chapman’s Peak says he cannot testify against his co-accused after a threat from the 28s prison gang. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court on Friday as self-confessed killer Sinaye Mposelwa returned to court just days after admitting to the murder of Ivan Ivanov, 47.

Ivanov was killed on July 27, 2019 while hiking on the East Forte trail. According to the indictment Mposelwa, along with Matthew Giyo and Franklin Isaacs, set out on the same trail with the intention of robbing mense. It states that they found Ivanov walking on his own and proceeded to rob and stab him multiple times. According to the post-mortem report, Ivanov died from multiple penetrating wounds to his chest and back.

STABBED: Hiker Ivan Ivanov, 47 Mposelwa was busted carrying Ivan’s bag and a DNA match on the blood found on his clothes linked him to the murder. Mposelwa entered into a plea deal with the State while Giyo and Isaacs are set to go on trial this week as they had pleaded not guilty. On Friday, Mposelwa appeared before Judge Robert Henney as his lawyer presented his case for a lesser sentence.

Defence advocate Charles Simon explained that Mposelwa was 23 years old at the time of the murder, was raised by his alcoholic mother and asked the hof to deviate from the prescribed life sentence considering that he had pleaded guilty. Judge Henney questioned if Mposelwa was willing to testify against Giyo and Isaacs but Simon said if he did so, he “would be no more”. “I took this up with the accused and he explained to me that he will be no more. This is following threats from the 28s who told him to take this on him but he wanted to come clean,” said Simon.