Self-confessed killer Sinaye Mposelwa, who pleaded guilty to the murder of a Ukrainian hiker, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Mposelwa appeared in the Western Cape High Court this week, where he was told he would not be handed a life sentence as the judge believed he was capable of being rehabilitated.

He was convicted for the premeditated murder of Ivan Ivanov, who was robbed and killed while hiking on the East Fort hiking trail along Chapman’s Peak. Mposelwa was also convicted of robbery with aggravating circumstances, after he and his accomplices, Matthew Giyo and Franklin Isaacs, also robbed Ivanov of his belongings. STABBED TO DEATH: Ivan Ivanov. Picture: Supplied According to the indictment, they accosted Ivanov along the hiking trail on July 27, 2019. They had hid behind bossies armed with knives waiting to rob the hikers.

They came across Ivanov and demanded his possessions, who did not cooperate and they stabbed him 11 times in the chest and back. The skelms ran away but Mposelwa was apprehended by two men, who handed him over to police. He had bloodied clothes, was found in possession of the deceased’s belongings, was linked to the crime by DNA and was also positively identified during an identity parade.

Mposelwa pleaded guilty and in his plea explanation, he confessed to stabbing Ivanov. He was sentenced to 25 years for the prescribed murder and 10 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances. The sentences will run concurrently. Mposelwa was also declared unfit to possess a firearm. Meanwhile, Giyo and Isaacs will appear in court next week where they will go on trial after pleading not guilty.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The court is obliged to impose the sentences unless there are substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed sentences.” State prosecutor Advocate Thamsanqa Kwetane said Ivanov was a specialist in agriculture and fertilisation from a company based in Switzerland, and visited South Africa to impart his skills to employees in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Kwetane further argued that the family of the father of two lost a breadwinner and his death had affected the community at large.