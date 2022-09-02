Taahir Patel, a computer science slimkop from UWC, is using Twitter data to develop a map that pinpoints hijacking hot spots.

Patel, who was one of 45 computer science and engineering graduates who presented their findings at the Southern African Telecommunication Networks and Applications Conference hosted by Telkom, has successfully proved his theory. His work is being converted into a mobile app that will be used to inform the public about hijackings.