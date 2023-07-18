Lansdowne Road looked like a scene out of a cops-and-robbers movie when a high-speed chase led to a shootout following an attempted hijacking. According to a source, the attempted hijacking of a Toyota Etios close to Philippi resulted in the pursuit just after 6pm on Sunday.

The chase took place along Roy and Lansdowne roads, where shots were fired. CAME UNDER FIRE: Bullet holes in the police van’s bonnet. Picture: Leon Knipe The Etios came to a stop at the corner of Drayton and Quick roads, where a police van came to a halt in the pad, riddled with bullets. Police said no officers were hurt during the shooting.

Police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana has confirmed that two arrests have since been made. “Two males, aged 37 and 32 years old, were arrested on Sunday at about 6.20pm for attempted murder, attack on police, suspected stolen vehicle and possession of unlicensed firearm,” Sukwana said. “The arrest comes after Grassy Park police received information about a hijacked vehicle.

“Police spotted the vehicle and gave chase and one of the suspects pointed a firearm at the police and was shot at.” She said an injured passenger died on the scene and an inquest docket has been opened by Ipid (Independent Police Investigative Directorate) for investigation. Chairperson Rafique Foflonker said the Lansdowne Community Policing Forum were alerted after members of the Grassy Park SAPS spotted the hijacked vehicle along Lansdowne Road.

“What I understand is that one of the passengers in the car was fatally wounded after being shot during the pursuit. Two of the hijackers fled from the scene,” Foflonker explained. He praised the vinnige werk from Grassy Park SAPS and thanked them for being oppit. LIKE A MOVIE SCENE: Police comb the area in Lansdowne Road. Picture: Leon Knipe “Kudos to Colonel Dawood Laing and his team for being wakker and apprehending the suspects. We are also grateful that no cop was injured,” Foflonker added.