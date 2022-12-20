The group of five, including three women, spent the weekend in holding cells after cops found a firearm and ammunition stashed under the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle last week.

A group of suspected hijackers made their first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after being busted by Grassy Park cops.

Station commander Dawood Laing said the driver was identified as a member of the Junky Funky Kids gang in Steenberg, who had gone on a joyride with his pelle from Vrygrond and Mitchells Plain.

“On Saturday at about 3.20pm, the Crime Prevention Unit received a tip-off about a stolen vehicle in Torbay Road. They pursued the blue Honda Ballade and the driver tried to speed away,” he explained.

“The officers saw him trying to hide something under the seat and during the search they found the firearm and ammo. They were all arrested for being in the stolen car and the circumstances around the hijacking are under investigation.”