Cops have arrested four suspects who were caught stripping stolen and hijacked vehicles in Khayelitsha. Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg says the men will appear in court once they have been charged.

They were apprehended as they were operating in the chop shop in Kuyasa. RECOVERED: Stolen cars impounded in Kuyasa “Harare police carjacking team was busy with an operation when they pounced on a chop shop in Block 54, Kuyasa, Khayelistsha on 26 April 2022,” says Twigg. “During the search of the premises, the members found the suspects busy dismantling two vehicles. Four suspects aged between 24 and 35 were arrested.”

Twigg adds that they identified the areas where the cars were hijacked and stolen. “Further investigations revealed that the vehicles were hijacked and stolen in Sea Point and Rondebosch. “Several number plates and other car parts were also found on the premises,” he adds.

“Once charged, the suspects will make their court appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court.” Residents have congratulated the police on the arrests. Maka Awethu Magaba NoAwonke says: “Police are doing their job. I always blame those ones in court who wear black long jackets who always give criminals and murderers bail.

“I think by giving them bail they are making money for the government or whoever is entitled to that cash.” A Kuyasa resident tells the Daily Voice that it is difficult to piemp skelms. “We are all scared to talk because you open your mouth and then you are killed.