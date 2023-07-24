Two hijackers saw their gat after crashing a stolen vehicle, sustaining bullet wounds and had their drugs and gun seized by SAPS. On Saturday morning, a man was hijacked in Orgidee Road, Belhar while washing his car outside.

Two men approached him and threatened him at gunpoint. The suspects took off with the red VW Polo and the victim immediately informed SAPS. Members of the Flying Squad spotted the hijacked car and gave chase a few minutes later. The panicking skelms collided with numerous other vehicles before coming to a halt on the corner of Amandel Road and Akkerboom Road in Belhar.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk says a pistol with the serial number removed was seized and cops also found 43 small packets of tik and 15 mandrax tablets on the diewe. SEIZED: Tik and mandrax found “The passenger jumped out of the vehicle and fired several shots at the SAPS members, hitting the windscreen of the SAPS vehicle. Members returned fire and hit the suspect. “Two suspects aged 22 and 39 were arrested for possession of a hijacked vehicle, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of drugs.

“One suspect was detained at Belhar SAPS and the injured suspect was admitted at a local hospital, under police guard. Members were not injured.” CONFISCATED: The firearm In the midst of the shootout, one of the bullets hit a window of a nearby house. The shocked homeowner says: “I was downstairs watching TV. I just heard the bullet go through the window.