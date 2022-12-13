A suspected hijacker has ended up dead after his victim allegedly shot at him. The motorist was driving a white bakkie with a canopy when he was approached by four men at the corner of Highlands Drive and Eisleben Road in Mitchells Plain on Sunday.

The Chinese man found himself surrounded but instead of being bang, he opened the door and rapidly fired two skote at the hijacker while the rest spat weg. Lentegeur Community Police Forum chairperson Byron de Villiers says: “The incident happened on Sunday afternoon at a busy intersection. SCENE: Motorist bravely defended himself against skollies in Mitchells Plain. Picture: Leon Knipe “The Chinese man was surrounded by four black men who pointed firearms at him.

“He got out of his vehicle and shot one of the suspects. “After the shooting, it was found out that the suspect only had a fake firearm with him but it looks real. “His friends ran away when the victim fired shots. No one has been arrested.”

De Villiers tells the Daily Voice that the Chinese outjie was not arrested at the time of the alleged hijacking attempt. A FATAL MISTAKE: A thug carrying a fake firearm. Meanwhile, he says the CPF had been speaking to the ward councillor about camera installation. “That is a high-risk area, and we have been warning people to be careful there because though it is a busy area, people take chances.

“This is a season where people must take note of their surroundings, especially when driving at that intersection,” De Villiers adds. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirms that Lentegeur SAPS responded to the incident on Sunday. “Upon arrival at the scene at the corner of Highlands Drive and Eisleben Road, they found the body of an unknown man who sustained a gunshot wound,” he explains.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene, by the medical personnel. “Reports suggest that the driver of the motor vehicle was driving when approached by four armed male, forcing the driver out of his vehicle,” Swartbooi adds. “The driver then fired a shot, fatally wounding one of the suspects. The other three males fled the scene.

“The motive for the attack was robbery. “Lentegeur police are investigating the case of robbery with a firearm and a case of murder.” SCENE: Motorist bravely defended himself against skollies in Mitchells Plain. Picture: Leon Knipe On Friday, a man transporting a generator on a bakkie was hijacked on Weltevreden Parkway in Mitchells Plain.