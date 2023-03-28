An alleged hijacker got a pak slae in Colorado Park on Sunday night after residents caught him. According to a Daily Voice source, the ou was allegedly dropped by the occupants of a white Toyota Quantum in Georgia Crescent.

“He allegedly attempted to hijack the owner of a silver Toyota and the community caught him and moered him. “There was a local security company who stopped them and he was handed over to police.” ATTEMPT: Targeted silver Toyota. Pictures supplied Byron de Villiers of the Community Police Forum (CPF) confirms the incident and says the matter was never investigated as residents did not open a case.

“According to reports, one suspect was caught and assaulted by some of the community,” De Villiers says. “We made contact with Lentegeur police to ascertain the facts of the case and were informed that while police can confirm he was assaulted, the owner of the vehicle did not want to open a case of attempted hijacking and therefore he had to be released.” He explains that hijackings in Colorado Park are an ongoing issue but warns residents against mob justice.

“The hijackings in Colorado Park were up and then they went down again. “The details of this incident needs to be thoroughly investigated to understand the modus operandi and what types of vehicles the suspects are targeting. “As the CPF we understand the frustration and anger but taking the law into your own hands is not the answer. We welcome communities to make citizens arrest but with minimal force.”