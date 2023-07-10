A Heinz Park man who was busted with a signal jammer used in hijackings was expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today. The 45-year-old man spent the weekend in a holding cell after he was busted by the Western Cape Flying Squad.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the ou was caught on Thursday night during crime prevention patrols. “On Thursday the members performed crime prevention patrols in the Schaapkraal area in Grassy Park when they noticed a suspicious person roaming the streets late at night,” Pojie explains. SEIZED: Vehicle jammer tools “They accosted the suspect and ensued with a search during which they found a 10-antenna signal jammer device in his possession. These devices are normally used to jam signals when suspects hijack vehicles.

“The 45-year-old suspect was arrested and detained at Grassy Park SAPS on a charge of possession of an illegal electronic communication device. “The suspect is expected to appear in Wynberg court, once charged.” Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing says the man remained toebek in the cells and would not reveal where he got the device.