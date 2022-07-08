An Eerste River couple has been left traumatised after they were hijacked by men dressed in police uniform. Ami-Leigh Jurgens, 32, says the skelms stole their BMW X1 at around 9pm on Tuesday.

She tells the Daily Voice they had just arrived at home when the two men pounced. “My husband usually warns me about hijackers and the type of cars they drive but that day there was no way we could have known that we were going to have that encounter,” she says. “I went to fetch my husband around 7pm and we went to Tuscany Glen to fetch our daughters.

“When we got home, I told him I was tired and I was just going to wash the baby and then sleep, but he said he was very hungry and he was going to buy a pie at the garage, which is not far.” TARGETED: The couple’s BMW X1 that was stolen She says her husband Kendall, 32, took about five minutes. “He was gone for a short period of time, I stood up when I heard the car pulling up.

“As I opened the door, I saw the blue lights and I asked what was going on. “The two guys in police uniform came out and said they had been tracking the car and following him and they went to check the number plates and confirmed that it was the car. “They went to my husband and told him to get out and to take out the key and when he was outside, they warned him that they were going to search him but didn’t say why.

“We wanted to know the reason for the search.” Kendall explains that the skelms took his cellphone, wallet and pocket knife. “They then asked me to start the car and get out and then they got in and sped away.

“We went to our neighbours and told them about what happened and we called the police and opened a case.” The couple says the skelms had arrived in a white Honda Ballade which also sped off after the hijacking. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms the incident and says no one has been arrested as yet.