A hijacker saw his gat when the car he had just stolen collided with another motorist. A woman was turning into Strandfontein Road when she crashed into the speeding skelm who had just stolen a silver Toyota RunX at the Pelican Park Shopping Centre.

Police say on Wednesday afternoon, four men robbed the Clicks store and as security guards chased them, one of them hijacked a shopper. The female motorist explains that she was driving from the direction of Eagle Park and when it was her turn to drive at the intersection, a speeding car jumped the robots. ACCIDENT: The stolen Toyota RunX at scene. Picture: Leon Knipe “The robots were green for me, and as I was crossing, the Toyota came speeding, so I hit him on the side.

“My car spun and he managed to drive into a wall,” the shaken woman says. “While I was checking if my son was alright, I saw a taxi, the gaatjie came and asked if we were alright and told me to get out of the car because there was smoke coming out. “It was at that time that the driver of the other vehicle got out and ran.”

The vrou tells the Daily Voice that motorists chased after the suspect. “They got him and brought him back to the accident scene. The people beat him up and he was then taken away by the police.” Another witness who saw the hijacking at the shopping centre says she saw security officers running and opening fire.

“There was a guy standing by his car and the man who was being chased had a gun with him, he pushed the vehicle owner out of the way and took his car. I heard about 10 gunshots.” A woman was turning into Strandfontein Road when she crashed into the speeding robber who had just hijacked a car at the Pelican Park shopping centre.pic Leon knipe Grassy Park Station Commander Colonel Dawood Laing says two suspects were arrested on charges of business robbery at Clicks, hijacking and two attempted murders. “One suspect was arrested by the police and community members and the other as the police arrived while residents were assaulting him after the accident.