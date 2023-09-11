A man has handed himself in following the horrific shooting of two young fathers in a suspected hijacking in Hanover Park last week. The Daily Voice can reveal that just a day after thousands of hartseer mense attended the janaazah of cousins Umar Majiet and Moegamat Tawfeeq Cummings, the ex-convict walked right through the gates of Pollsmoor Prison and turned himself in to authorities.

The death of the cousins, who were both hufaath (memorised the Qur’an), sparked an outcry after they were shot in the head and found dead in a vehicle last week. VICTIM: Umar Majiet Mense gathered at the scene in Lonedown Walk on Wednesday afternoon, where the cousins’ silver Nissan Micra was found crashed into the fence of an old age home. Shortly after the double murder, social media users started sharing a picture of a man known as “Keff” amid claims that he was the shooter.

According to a Daily Voice source, Keff turned himself in on Saturday, after he had received death threats. “What happened was he had been released on parole for a gun case,” the source claimed. crime scene “He just walked right into Pollsmoor and volunteered to serve out the remainder of his straf because he was bang that if mense caught him, they would kill him.”

Other sources say that officers from the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit later arrived at the tronk to interview Keff. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg has confirmed a suspect has been taken in for questioning but no arrest has been made yet. “An adult male person of interest had been taken in for questioning,” Twigg said.

“We are in the process to determine whether he was involved in or played any role in the double murder. Should he be positively linked, he will appear in Athlone Magistrate’s Court facing charges relating to the double murder.” On Friday, thousands of mourners filled De Mist Street in Parow to bid farewell to the beloved cousins. FAREWELL: Mourners filled De Mist Street in Parow on Saturday. Among those in attendance were imams and support groups from various mosques across the Cape Flats.