A skollie from Netreg, who was caught on camera killing a Factreton father during a hijacking, has been handed a 40-year sentence after pleading guilty at the Cape Town Regional Court. Cameron Ockhuis, 37, returned to court where he was handed down various sentences for the events that led to the shooting of Winston Petersen, 59.

Nearly two years after a video of the murder went viral on chat groups, the Terrible Josters gangster confessed to the cold-blooded murder. SHOT DEAD Winston Petersen, 59. Picture supplied Petersen was killed at Shell garage in Voortrekker Road on October 7, 2021 while he was putting in petrol shortly after 2am. Shocking footage of the shooting emerged on crime chat groups, showing the hijacker walking up to the dad.

Ockhuis appears to be speaking to the victim, who turns around to get into his car before the skelm shoots Petersen in the back of his head and he collapses. Gun smoke could be seen rising as the bullet hit him at point-blank range. The thug fled the scene in the victim’s Honda BR-V.

Later that night, cops found the hijacked vehicle alight in Goodwood and a week later, they busted Ockhuis, who is a member of the Terrible Josters gang. The case was investigated by Lieutenant-Colonel Adrian Pretorius and Ockhuis opted to plead guilty to all his crimes. He was sentenced to 15 years in jail for the murder of Petersen, 15 years for aggravated robbery, and 10 years for the illegal possession of a firearm.

As some sections of the sentence will run concurrently, he will serve an effective 20 years in the mang. MANG TOE: Cameron Ockhuis, 37, of Netreg slapped with a hefty prison sentence. Picture supplied Ward councillor and former Community Policing Forum chairperson, Cheslyn Steenberg, is pleased with the outcome. At the time of the shooting, Steenberg submitted a petition to the court calling for Ockhuis’ bail application to be denied.

He says: “I celebrate that justice was served. “However, the 20 years will not bring back our resident, a father, a friend, a loved one. “I urge our community to really rethink keeping quiet about crime – this today, could be concluded because it took brave people who gave credible information and for that I say thank you.