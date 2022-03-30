Capetonians will know on Thursday just how much deeper they will have to dig into their pockets for their rates bills.

The 2022/23 draft budget to be tabled by mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis will bring with it the annual tariff increases on electricity, water, property rates and refuse removal.

While Eskom has announced an increase of 9.61% on its electricity prices, expected to take effect on Friday, the City has been asked to have mercy on ratepayers.

According to the Cape Argus, a draft budget document it had seen proposes an increase in krag of 9.5%, water and sanitation both by 6.5%, refuse by 5% and property rates by 5.2%.

Stop CoCT founder Sandra Dickson said this was an opportunity for the City to positively adjust all the cut-off points for relief to pensioners, the indigent and other forms of relief to hard-pressed ratepayers.

Dickson said pensioners received only property rates relief at an income level of under R17 500 a month, which she said had not been adjusted for two years.

“Also, the cut-offs to receive property rates relief had not kept pace with property valuations.

“Even an RDP property is now valued over R500 000, which makes the property-based cut-offs for relief out of reach for most on the lower end of the market,” she said.

The draft budget will be open for public comment during April, but Dickson said: “The City asks for public input, but ignores it, which suggests that the public participation process during the budget is done because it is required by law.”

