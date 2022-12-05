“The dagga sector has huge potential for small businesses in poor areas.” So says Deputy minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Nomalungelo Gina, who made these comments during the Agriculture and Land Summit in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal last week.

Gina explained that the government estimates that the cultivation and commercialisation of cannabis production in South Africa can generate an estimated R28 billion, and could create between 10 000 to 25 000 jobs across the sector. Locally, business owners in the cannabis sector said this was something they have been advocating for for years. GROWTH: Deputy minister Nomalungelo Gina The co-owner of the Canabisseurs shop in Mitchells Plain added that they saw the potential as soon as the herb received the green light in 2019.

The co-owner explained that dagga was not just about zolling, and that all their products are made from cannabidiol (CBD), instead of the THC ingredient which actually makes you high. “We have been looking at trends around the world for a while and noted that cannabis in terms of job creation was on the rise. “We also saw that since the decriminalisation of cannabis, unemployment has decreased.

“So I agree that the sector does have the potential to boost the economy and create jobs.” BOOMING INDUSTRY: Dagga The co-owner added that they also benefited as a community from the sector. “At Canabisseurs, we only employ local people. Within a year we employed three unemployed people from our community.

“That means that there are three families that are able to have food on the table. We also donate back to the community through feeding schemes, so there is growth in our community.” He said the one thing they would request is that the sector does become more open. “We’ve been saying this for years: unlock the industry and make it more accessible for everybody, at the moment the industry is in the hands of a small group of people.

“We see all these pop-up shops in the well-off areas benefiting.” He hoped to one day expand to cultivate the products himself, adding: “But at the moment it remains an expensive sector to get into.” Mayco member for Economic Growth, James Vos, agreed, saying the City is high on innovation: “We are constantly on the lookout for ways to attract investment that create jobs and lead to economic growth.