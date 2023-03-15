Meet 11-year-old Lamicah Adamson, the meisie from Mitchells Plain with the fastest feet in the province. The Grade 5 pupil from Parkhurst Primary brought home the gold on Saturday, and broke both records in the U12 80m and 100m at the Western Province track and field competition held at Dal Josafat Stadium in Paarl earlier this month.

She ran a time of 10:61 in the 80m and 13:61 in the 100m, smashing the provincial record. Lamicah will this week try to better these records in Pietermaritzburg where she will represent the province at national level. Proud mom Vanessa, 43, spoke to the Daily Voice with a very hoarse voice, which she got over the weekend cheering for her talented daughter.

“This all started just as the pandemic was announced [back in 2020],” Vanessa explains. “Her school was supposed to have inter-school event, but couldn't, so she went online and did stretches and on the spot training with her coach PJ from Elite Athletics Academy.” THE GOLDEN GIRL: Lamicah Adamson She says when lockdown restrictions were eventually lifted, Lamicah competed and came out tops in her events.

“She got her WP colours and last year ranked fourth in nationals held in Potchefstroom,” Vanessa adds. “This year she came back more hungry and beat the same girl who beat her last year, to take the number one spot on the podium.” Athletics is definitely in their genes, with the whole family being Western Province athletes, but Vanessa admits that Lamicah takes the crown.

“Both my husband and I were WP, and Lamicah’s brother and sister as well, but there is just something different about her. “I see her doing great things, I see her in the Olympics, flying our flag.” BLITZVINNING: Grade 5 girl Paul Jacobus, founder of the Elite Athletics Academy, explains that it’s Lamicah’s discipline, drive and motivation as a young girl that amazes him most.