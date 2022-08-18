The lawyer representing the ‘Ice-Cream Man’ says his client should not be perceived as a monster because he is charged with one count of rape, and accused police of “thumbsucking” charges. Advocate SA Harmse stated this on Wednesday as he tried to get the alleged rapist, Hefny Elsaed, out on bail.

The 50-year-old Egyptian national, who lives in Mitchells Plain, was arrested on 22 July during a tracing operation in Witsand, Atlantis, after he was pointed out by one of his alleged victims. At the time of the arrest, he was found with another woman in the back of the ice-cream van. According to police, he was found in possession of dagga, lubricant, pills, two empty bottles of Savanna, bread, avocado pears and syringes.

ARGUED: Elsaed’s lawyer Adv. SA Harmse. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Sergeant Luvuyo Goya testified that the woman in the van had felt dizzy: “She was advised to go to the hospital so she could be tested. We are waiting for the results. “We suspect that his victims were given Savanna to drink and dagga (to smoke).” It is alleged that Elsaed would lure women to his ice-cream truck with promises of jobs. Once inside, he would drug and then rape them.

He is charged with one count of rape, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, corruption, possession and dealing with drugs, and the possession of stolen property. Elsaed sat in the dock and stared at the floor as the proceedings went on for about two hours. He also didn’t look at his supporters who sat in the public gallery. Elsaed claims he had consensual sex with the 24-year-old complainant inside the ice-cream van.

“After they had sex, he drove her home and gave her R100. He is not a monster,” stated Harmse. “The state only charged him with one count of rape. “In the media statement sent out by the Atlantis Police, they said: ‘Finally the Ice-Cream Man has been arrested... he lured young girls with the promise of employment’. But there is only one complainant.

“And the State also has added more charges. They are just thumbsucking these other charges, the State doesn’t have a good case.” BUSTED: ‘Ice-cream rapist’ caught in Atlantis When Harmse heard from the State that there was a petition from the Witsand community to keep his client in jail, he argued that Elsaed had not been working in the area for five years. “He is losing his business by being in jail, he has a family, he is married and is not a flight-risk, as I am in possession of his passport.”

State prosecutor Mr Vermaak said that the defence had not been able to prove that the alleged rapist is indeed married. “We are not sure if he truly is married. “We don’t know his wife, we can’t say if he is married to a South African, we have not seen the marriage certificate.”