The family of the Gugulethu man accused of brutally killing an 85-year-old ouma in her home say the cops have arrested the wrong suspect.

This after Andile Mokuppo appeared in Athlone Magistrates’ Court this week.

He was charged with the murder of Charlotte Madolo who was found in her bed hacked to death with a sharp object on 19 February.

A relative said the attack was so bad that one of the gogo’s eyes was out of it’s socket.

It is also suspected that she was raped.

BRUTAL: Gogo Charlotte hacked to death

The prosecutor said more charges are expected to be added as Mokuppo’s DNA samples were taken before his court appearance on Tuesday.

But his family say they expect the results of these tests will see him released from jail.

“The police have taken someone who had nothing to do with this crime. He was at another house when the incident happened,” they insist.

“The police must find the real suspect who was let go the day Andile was arrested. There was a detective who came to ask if Andile’s nickname is Tafayima and I told them no, then they left but they came back again and then searched his hokkie.

“After the police left, we heard that Andile was arrested, he was found being assaulted by a resident and he was naked when he was taken into custody.”

But the victim’s daughter Neliswa believes cops have the right man.

NO MISTAKE: Victim’s daughter Neliswa. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

“I am deeply hurt that his family came to court and stared at us like we are their enemies and they seemed to be rejoicing while we lost our mother,” she said.

“I’m not saying that they must not come and support their brother but the way they handled things in court is not nice at all.”

She says they know the suspect and he had been giving them trouble for some time.

“He is our neighbour, his home is behind ours. He would jump over into our yard and when we ask why, he would say that he was just trying to pass through to the other side of the road, but we don’t have a yard for him to walk through.

“There was also a time when my sister caught him in the kitchen and he made the same excuse and that is when we decided to build a high wall between our homes.

“He must have seen us when we left for the funeral that morning.”

[email protected]