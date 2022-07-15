A pastor celebrated his birthday by feeding thousands of people this week. Mense received a warm meal from Pastor Werner Links who has been feeding communities all over the Kaap as part of his 49th birthday celebrations.

On his birthday on Tuesday, Links of the Love Church in Bellville fed 1400 people from a local high school in Bellville South. People were served a warm bowl of curry and rice. GRATEFUL: Bellville kids South with their meals served by Pastor Links “On my birthday, we visited Bellville South while on Monday we were in Delft and on Wednesday we were in Elsies River,” he says.

They visited Retreat yesterday and today residents of Fisantekraal will get a lekker warm meal of either beans or biryani. “In every area we, along with my wife Michelle, have a resident who acts like a middleman between myself and the community and the aim is to feed a minimum of 1 000 people every day,” says Links. “We are also feeding people in the Riverlands near Malmesbury and we could even continue till next week because we have seen that the need is great.”

COME AND GET IT: Tasty curry and rice. Picture supplied The pastor says every year on his birthday he would provide food hampers to the needy, but this year he decided to go bigger. In Bellville South, the community member who helped the pastor was 71-year-old Elizabeth Govender who herself feeds over 200 people every day in the area. Elizabeth belongs to the Love Church as well and says: “Since 2020 after I retired as a teacher for 30 years, I decided to help out in the community by providing a meal five days a week at 6pm, all out of my own pocket.

“The food is prepared at my house at 270 Armada Crescent and I feed people from my house or from Bellville South High, which is just down the road from me.” Pastor Werner and his wife Michelle celebrated his birthday by feeding thousands of people this week. Picture supplied Gail Fernals, a pensioner in Bellville South who received a donation, said: “The children all look forward to when she makes food and the people often stand outside her door even before she starts giving out the food. “I remember we got the food hamper from the pastor and hopefully I am here for next year for his next birthday.”