The release of a Somalian shopkeeper accused of trying to kill his business partner has sparked widespread outrage among the Somali community in Khayelitsha. A large group gathered outside the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where they demanded that the bail application of Mohammed Abdurachmaan Hassen, 38, be denied, saying he is a danger to the community.

According to court documents, the shooting dates back to July 28 when Hassen allegedly shot his business partner in his winkel in Enkanini. OUTRAGE: Somali community at Khayelitsha Court The investigating officer constable Luthando Mqikwa in his statement explains that there were two eyewitnesses at 6am that day who claimed to have seen a fight between Hassen and his business partner. “The victim and the accused had an argument about money that the accused takes from the shop and misuses,” Mqikwa said.

“The accused drew a firearm and fired at the victim, he shot him above the knee.” Mqikwa said Hassen had fled but cops got a tip-off in October that he was hiding at a house in Bellville South and he was subsequently arrested. Hassen has denied the allegations, saying that his business partner pulled a firearm and a struggle took place before a shot went off.

In the ruling, the magistrate said: “After evaluating all of the above I am satisfied that the applicant has succeeded in demonstrating that the interest of justice favours his release.” Hassen was granted R3 000 bail and prohibited from entering Khayelitsha or having contact with the witnesses. Bruce Hendricks of Hendricks Harmse Attorneys said the Somali community are now living in fear after the ruling.

REPRESENT: Bruce Hendricks “I am speaking on behalf of them because there is also a kidnapping charge and more pending [against Hassen],” he explained. “The elder of the Somali community was called by the accused out of prison and told to instruct the victim in this matter to withdraw the case. “When he refused he was told that gangsters would be sent to kill him.