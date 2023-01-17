A damning report by a probation officer has called for convicted child killer Mohydian Pangaker to be put away in the mang to ensure the safety of Cape Flats children. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court on Monday as the much anticipated sentencing procedures got under way.

Nearly three months after being found guilty of the rape and murder of Tazne van Wyk, Pangaker seemed confused as his criminal record was read into the record. Tazne van Wyk Picture: Supplied Mohydian, 58, was thrust into the limelight in February 2020 as he was fingered as the man who snatched the eight-year-old meisie from her home in Ravensmead. Tazne was later found murdered and dumped in a stormwater drain in Worcester.

In 2022, he went on trial for Tazne’s murder but shocking details emerged in court documents as the State also charged him with multiple rapes of children in his own family as well as incest charges for fathering a child with his daughter. Pangaker was convicted of 21 of the 27 charges levelled against him. According to the report and assessment by probation officer Frederick Keith Wakefield, they had interviewed various victims, Pangaker’s relatives and Tazne’s parents.

He explained that her father Terence Manuel had blamed himself for not protecting the girl and had even considered taking his own life, had it not been for his two other daughters whom he cared for. Wakefield said Tazne’s parents had been left scarred by thoughts of the pain, anguish and fear the young meisie had endured during her last moments alive. He explained that Pangaker was first arrested as a 16-year-old for fraud, theft and house break-in and explained his crimes had escalated in violence.

His older brother Mohammed told Wakefield that the family considered Pangaker unstable and because of the risk, the family had banned him from visiting their home. Pangaker also told the probation officer that he knows niks about Tazne’s murder despite giving an elaborate explanation while on the stand, claiming she was taken by “African kidnappers” who cut her hand off. Wakefield told the court: “The accused maintains his innocence.

“When interviewed, he does not recall any details of the charges he was convicted on and says he is not responsible and cannot show remorse for something he did not do.” Answering questions, Wakefield told State prosecutor advocate Lenro Badenhorst that he had never seen a case with such a degree of sexual abuse and agreed that Pangaker should be jailed. “The recommendation is that the honourable court sentence the accused to direct imprisonment.”