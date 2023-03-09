A man has been arrested for stabbing a dog in Eerste River after the animal tried to protect its owner. Animal Welfare Society (AWS) spokesperson Alan Perrins said that on February 26, senior inspector Mark Levendal responded to a distress call about the heroic pooch named Sheba that was stabbed during a violent altercation.

“Sheba, an adorable, adult female crossbreed presented with multiple life-threatening open lacerations to the right shoulder area, indicative of stab wounds with a sharp object.” HURT: Sheba suffered multiple stab wounds. He said that according to the owner, the suspect was known to them but Sheba tried to defend him during the argument. “It appears as though after stabbing the dog the first time, the alleged offender pursued the dog and lashed out a second time, repeatedly stabbing the dog.”

It is alleged that the perpetrator tried to stab the owner during the altercation and Sheba intervened. “To make matters worse, the dog ran away and he chased after the dog and stabbed it further multiple times. “He would have perhaps said he struck out in self-defence when the dog lunged for him.

“However, the owner said he tried to kill the dog by pursuing the dog so it wasn’t self-defence because he deliberately went out of his way,” Perrins said. BRAVE POOCH: The Eerste River dog. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the man was arrested on a charge of assault. “A common assault case was registered at Kleinvlei Police for investigation. A suspect was arrested and charged on Tuesday,” Van Wyk said.