A oulike boy has been hailed a hero after he saved his father from a fiery death. Celia Booysen, 52, from Kraaifontein says they were at church when news came that her Wendy house is on fire.

The family of four has lost everything while dad Christo ‘Oupa’ Booysen was badly burnt and had to be hospitalised. Celia says Christo nearly died but was saved by her son, six-year-old Zeeke, who “stayed calm” and alerted neighbours. Celia Booysen The fire took place on Sunday at the home in Gunning Street, Scottsville.

“Christo was fast asleep when Zeeke noticed the flames under our bed. “Zeeke remained calm and ran to the neighbours and told them his father’s bed is on fire,” Celia explains. “The neighbours could pull him from the Wendy house but he burnt his face, hands and back, the skin was hanging from his face. But he survived and is being treated in Tygerberg Hospital for that and also smoke inhalation.”

The hartseer mother adds: “We also lost R600 that I was keeping for our church, and my son Keenan, whose matric ball is on April 26, lost all his clothing. “Our TV, fridge, microwave oven, everything was destroyed. All we have left is the clothing we have on our backs. “Our relative’s home was also damaged,” she adds.

“I want to thank our neighbours for trying to put out the flames and helping Christo. “I think Zeeke is a real hero for saving his dad; things could have ended much worse. “We don’t know what started the fire.

“We will appreciate any donation big or small to help us get back on our feet,” she adds. AFTERMATH: The remains of the Kraaifontein Wendy house blaze. Keenan, a tall laaitie, wears size 28 pants and size 7 shoes. Edward Bosch, spokesperson for the City’s fire and rescue services, confirms four firefighters doused the blaze.